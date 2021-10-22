Daily Weather Forecast For Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
