Brownsville, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Brownsville

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cZMLzzw00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

