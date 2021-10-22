CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

Baker is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Baker (LA) Weather Channel
Baker (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(BAKER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cZMLwLl00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

