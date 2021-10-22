Shepherdsville Daily Weather Forecast
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
