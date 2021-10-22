CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville Daily Weather Forecast

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cZMLuaJ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

