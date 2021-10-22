CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, TN

Take advantage of Friday sun in Winchester

Winchester (TN) Weather Channel
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(WINCHESTER, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cZMLtha00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Winchester

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winchester: Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain
WINCHESTER, TN
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel

Winchester (TN) Weather Channel

Winchester, TN
318
Followers
624
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy