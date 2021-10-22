Sorrento Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SORRENTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
