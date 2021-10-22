CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, FL

Sorrento Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SORRENTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cZMLsor00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

