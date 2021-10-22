Ellijay Weather Forecast

ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.