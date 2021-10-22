CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellijay, GA

Ellijay Weather Forecast

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cZMLneS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Ellijay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELLIJAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellijay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ELLIJAY, GA
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(ELLIJAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellijay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ELLIJAY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellijay, GA
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay, GA
655
Followers
625
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy