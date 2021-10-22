CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Hall, AR

Friday has sun for White Hall — 3 ways to make the most of it

White Hall (AR) Weather Channel
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(WHITE HALL, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Hall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMLmlj00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For White Hall

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in White Hall: Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
WHITE HALL, AR
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

White Hall, AR
223
Followers
625
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy