4-Day Weather Forecast For Bastrop

 4 days ago

BASTROP, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cZMLiEp00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BASTROP, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bastrop. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
