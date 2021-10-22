CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
(LAUREL, DE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Laurel Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurel:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cZMLgTN00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurel Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Saturday, October 23: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Monday, October 25: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during
LAUREL, DE
Laurel, DE
