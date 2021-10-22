CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Springs, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Springs

Red Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Red Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

RED SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cZMLZFA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Red Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Red Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Red Springs, NC
202
Followers
627
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy