CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatka, FL

Palatka is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(PALATKA, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Palatka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cZMLUpX00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Palatka: Monday, October 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Sunny during the day; while
PALATKA, FL
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(PALATKA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Palatka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PALATKA, FL
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Palatka

(PALATKA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Palatka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palatka, FL
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PALATKA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Palatka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PALATKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PALATKA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Palatka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PALATKA, FL
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka, FL
486
Followers
622
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy