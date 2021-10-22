CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, MS

Batesville Weather Forecast

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cZMLTwo00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Batesville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BATESVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Batesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BATESVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, MS
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville, MS
465
Followers
623
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy