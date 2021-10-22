CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blytheville, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Blytheville

 4 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cZMLRBM00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

