Dunnellon, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Dunnellon

 4 days ago

DUNNELLON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMLQId00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

