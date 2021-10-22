CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Raeford

 4 days ago

RAEFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cZMLNtg00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

