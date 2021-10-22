CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, NC

A rainy Friday in Henderson — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HENDERSON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Henderson Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Henderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cZMLD4Q00

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Henderson

(HENDERSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Henderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HENDERSON, NC
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Henderson: Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, October 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 22: Partly sunny then
HENDERSON, NC
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Henderson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HENDERSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Henderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HENDERSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NC
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson, NC
539
Followers
594
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy