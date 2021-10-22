CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Jump on Oakland’s rainy forecast today

Oakland (CA) Weather Channel
Oakland (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Oakland Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cZMLCBh00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, CA
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Sunbreak#Nws
Oakland (CA) Weather Channel

Oakland (CA) Weather Channel

Oakland, CA
252
Followers
435
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy