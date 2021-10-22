Weather Forecast For Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
