Weather Forecast For Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 67 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.