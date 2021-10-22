CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Weather Forecast For Long Beach

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cZMLAQF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

