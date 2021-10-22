CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cZML4D800

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

