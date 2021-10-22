CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For San Francisco

San Francisco (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cZMKw6I00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

