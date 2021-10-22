Weather Forecast For San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



