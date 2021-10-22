Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
