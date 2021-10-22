CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Springs, NV

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Indian Springs News Flash
Indian Springs News Flash
 4 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cZMKsZO00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Springs, NV
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
22
Followers
212
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy