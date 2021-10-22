A rainy Friday in San Jose — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN JOSE, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over San Jose Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Jose:

Friday, October 22 Rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 62 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.