Round Mountain, NV

Rainy forecast for Round Mountain? Jump on it!

Round Mountain Today
Round Mountain Today
 4 days ago

(ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Round Mountain Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Round Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cZMKizM00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Round Mountain Today

Round Mountain Today

Round Mountain, NV
ABOUT

With Round Mountain Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

