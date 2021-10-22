Rainy forecast for Round Mountain? Jump on it!

(ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Round Mountain Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Round Mountain:

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 51 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.