CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Daily Weather Forecast

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cZMKdZj00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
117
Followers
324
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy