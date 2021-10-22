Grand Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND JUNCTION, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
