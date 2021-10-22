CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, IA

Grand Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0cZMKboH00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

