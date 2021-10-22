New York Daily Weather Forecast
NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
