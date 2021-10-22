CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cZMKWLW00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

