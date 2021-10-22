Mount Vernon Weather Forecast

MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.