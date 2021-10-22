CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Mount Vernon Weather Forecast

Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 4 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cZMKPAR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

