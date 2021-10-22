Cheyenne Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHEYENNE WELLS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
