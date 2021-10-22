CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne Wells, CO

Cheyenne Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cheyenne Wells News Flash
Cheyenne Wells News Flash
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE WELLS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMKJ7J00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne Wells, CO
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Wells Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
Cheyenne Wells News Flash

Cheyenne Wells News Flash

Cheyenne Wells, CO
10
Followers
150
Post
341
Views
ABOUT

With Cheyenne Wells News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy