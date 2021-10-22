CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Valley, OR

Christmas Valley Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cZMKFaP00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain And Snow Likely

    • High 48 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Christmas Valley, OR
