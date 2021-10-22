Christmas Valley Weather Forecast
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain And Snow Likely
- High 48 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
