Jackson Daily Weather Forecast

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 4 days ago

JACKSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cZMJ9PV00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

