Jackson Daily Weather Forecast

JACKSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



