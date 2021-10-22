Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain Grove

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



