4-Day Weather Forecast For Atoka
ATOKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
