CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Atoka

Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 4 days ago

ATOKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMIqsM00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, OK
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
54
Followers
269
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy