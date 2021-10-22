CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Vandalia

 4 days ago

VANDALIA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cZMIlhx00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

