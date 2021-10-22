Mansfield Daily Weather Forecast
MANSFIELD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
