Avon, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Avon

Avon News Beat
Avon News Beat
 4 days ago

(AVON, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Avon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cZMIZ4700

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely then rain and snow showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain and snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Avon News Beat

Avon News Beat

Avon, CO
With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

