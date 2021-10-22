Daily Weather Forecast For Newport
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
