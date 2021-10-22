Daily Weather Forecast For Newport

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 39 mph



Saturday, October 23 Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 36 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms High 59 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight High 55 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.