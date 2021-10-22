CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Newport

Newport Journal
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cZMIFep00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newport Journal

ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

