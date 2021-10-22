CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroeville, AL

Weather Forecast For Monroeville

Monroeville News Beat
Monroeville News Beat
 4 days ago

MONROEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cZMIEm600

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroeville, AL
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Lrb#Nws
Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville, AL
52
Followers
257
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy