ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brian Laundrie’s parents: Who are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiCHS_0cZLc4XG00

Chris and Roberta Laundrie led authorities to personal items belonging to their son Brian in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on 20 October, marking the most significant update in the hunt for their fugitive son since he disappeared in mid-August.

Later the same day, human remains were found in the area later, and have been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie.

Prior to the discovery, the parents had remained steadfastly silent amid intense public scrutiny as their son Brian became the subject of a nationwide FBI manhunt .

They had initially refused to speak to police, but later sat down for interviews with the FBI and released carefully-worded statements through their lawyer Steve Bertolino.

They offered their condolences after the remains of Brian’s fiancée Gabby Petito were discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on 19 September, and said they did not know where their son was.

But Ms Petito’s parents consistently said they felt that the Laundrie family were withholding crucial information that could help them find Brian, and get the answers they were looking for about the death of their daughter.

The Laundries’ home has been besieged by protesters with loudhailers, by media, and makeshift memorials to Ms Petito have been set up outside their home.

Following the discovery of human remains that were later confirmed to be Brian, Mr Bertolino said the Laundries were being “tortured” in their own home.

Chris, 62, and Roberta, 55, live in a normally quiet suburban neighbourhood in North Port, population 75,000, about 50 miles north of Fort Myers.

Public records show Chris moved around Long Island, living in Woodhaven, Bayport, Bohemia, Maspeth, Forest Hills and Sayville.

As a teenager, Brian met Gabby Petito while attending Bayport-Blue Point High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0qz6_0cZLc4XG00

From 2011 to 2020, Roberta was listed as working for the Suffolk County Government in an office position.

Chris Laundrie also lived in Hanaha, South Carolina, before moving to North Port in 2017, like millions of so-called snowbirds seeking the warmer climate of Florida.

Upon settling in North Port, Chris and Roberta established Juicer Services, a company that sells and services commercial juicing equipment. He is the president while Roberta is the vice president of the company, which is based in North Port.

The business is listed as “temporarily closed”.

Chris is affiliated with the Florida Democratic Party.

Gabby Petito moved in with the Laundries sometime in 2020. She lived under the Laundrie family roof, and it was there that the couple converted a Ford Transit van to travel around the USA on their ill-fated van-life trip .

When North Port Police showed up at the family home on 11 September, the Laundries appear to have been ready for them.

They refused to speak with authorities, who seized the young couple’s van, and handed over contact information for their lawyer Steve Bertolino.

Since then, the only public statements to come from the Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been through their lawyer.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time,” Mr Bertolino said in late October.

According to Mr Bertolino, the family had always maintained Mr Laundrie was in the Carlton Reserve, andsaid they had no other ideas as to where else he could or would go.

Since 16 September, the Laundrie family home has been besieged by protesters who have staged daily demonstrations outside calling for Chris and Roberta to cooperate with the investigation into their son.

A camping trip taken by the Laundries in early September has also come under the microscope .

On 6 September, Brian and his parents travelled to the Fort De Soto Park and are believed to have spent two days at the campsite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8mVv_0cZLc4XG00

The timing of this trip is significant, as it was around the time that Ms Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt was desperately trying to reach Brian and Roberta to find out why communication with her daughter had suddenly stopped.

After that revelation, it was also discovered that the Laundries had initially given police the wrong date while reporting their son’s disappearance. They said the man disappeared on 14 September, but he actually set out for the Carlton Reserve on 13 September.

Ms Petito’s father has been particularly scathing in his public comments about the Laundrie.

After Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman joined the search , he showed up at the North Port home, only for Roberta to call the police on him.

The Laundries have also been visited by the FBI, once during a thorough search of their home early in the investigation, and again more recently during which agents took a sample of some kind from the family’s trailer. The FBI loaded several vans with boxes of evidence collected at the family’s home.

During the search for Mr Laundrie, hundreds of concerned members of the public left flowers at a makeshift memorial at the home. Two visitors regularly brought megaphones to the house to scream challenges and insults at the family, and one particularly animated woman flew from Hershey, Pennsylvania, to scream at the home, which she said should be “burned to the ground”.

The protesters have caused such a disruption in the neighborhood that one of the family’s neighbors was arrested for the alleged battery of a demonstrator.

In early October, Chris Laundrie was asked to join the search for his son by accompanying members of the North Port Police and FBI into the Carlton Reserve. Nothing was found on the day he ventured into the swamp.

On October 20, Chris and Roberta Laundrie were called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park when belongings, including clothes and a backpack belonging to Brian Laundrie were found. Human remains were later found in the area, and later confirmed to be Brian.

He was identified using dental records that were compared to teeth found in a skull that was found among the remains. The Sarasota County medical examiner said they could not conclusively determine a time of death or cause of death, and sent the remains to a forensic anthropologist for further analysis.

Mr Bertolino said the results of the anthropologist’s exam would likely reveal Laundrie’s time of death. When asked if it would reveal his cause of death, he said “we’ll see.”

Following the discovery of his body, Brian’s parents said they would not be holding a funeral and that instead the family would be meeting to grieve in private.

A total of 3,439 people have since signed a change.org petition, calling for a probe into North Port Police Department’s handling of the Brian Laundrie investigation.

“The North Port Police Department has been incompetent in their handling of both Gabby Petito’s missing persons case as well as the Brian Laundrie’s missing person case,” the petition reads.

“Millions of taxpayers money was spent on this investigation over a month’s time with little to no results. Within a day of the search area being opened back up to the public, the person of interest’s parents were the one’s to discover belongings of that of their son.”

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian? New Shocking Theory Explores Hair-Raising Event Happened Between Father-Son

A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Found In Texas? Hair-Raising Reason Why Police Found 'Absurd' Skeletal Remains Revealed

Brian Laundrie was reportedly found alive in Texas, and a new explanation of how a "skeletal remain" was proved to belong to him took over the spotlight. A comparison between Gabby Petito and Laundrie's remains surfaced since discovering the human skeletal remains in the Carlton Reserve. People pointed out that Petito was found at the remote Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming. At that time, the authorities could still recognize her and managed to conduct tests to determine the cause of her death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Long Island#Laundries
NBC News

Autopsy of Brian Laundrie's remains came back inconclusive, attorney says

Brian Laundrie's remains were sent to an anthropologist "for further evaluation" after autopsy results came back inconclusive, according to the family's attorney. “No manner or cause of death was determined," Steven Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News. Human remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after...
NORTH PORT, FL
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
afp.com

Report falsely says remains found in Florida were not Brian Laundrie

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Social media posts claim that human remains found in a Florida nature reserve were not a DNA match for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain road tripper Gabby Petito. But local authorities say dental records confirmed the remains were Laundrie's, and that a DNA analysis has not yet been performed.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Speaks out on Brian Laundrie Search

Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman defended their team's work during the search for Brian Laundrie in a set of Tweets Friday. Laundrie's remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near Carlton Reserve, where law enforcement centered their own search for the 23-year-old. Chapman's team searched Fort De Soto Park, where Laundrie and his parents camped before Laundrie went missing. In her statement, Lyssa noted that they received thousands of leads, which they followed and that is why they searched where they did. Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s family never spoke to police

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Body Decomposed Quickly For This Reason

Following a month of searches and questions about what actually happened between him and his former fiancee, Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie’s remains were officially recovered in a Florida park on Oct. 20. However, while some questioned if the remains could really be his, experts are now sharing that the level of decomposition should have been expected.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

342K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy