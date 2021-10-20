CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Pen, Pencil, It’s National Day On Writing

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. Yesterday, Oct. 20, 2021, we emphasized and celebrated The National Day On Writing. The National Council of Teachers of English established this day thirteen years ago with the Senate passing a resolution...

