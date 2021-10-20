CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines Posts Higher-Than-Expected Revenue After Travel Demand Rebounds

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected revenue. United executives will discuss its results on an earnings call Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. American, Southwest, Alaska and other airlines are scheduled to report results Thursday. Last week Delta Air Lines warned that rising fuel prices would hurt its bottom line...

