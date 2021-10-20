CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micron plans $150 bn push on domestic chip manufacturing, research

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS semiconductor company Micron announced plans Wednesday to invest $150 billion over the next decade on manufacturing and research, including potential production capacity in its home country. The announcement comes as a global chip shortage is challenging American firms. “Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing...

Apple Insider

Apple joining program to help with greener chip manufacture

Apple has joined a new program intended to evaluate the environmental impact of chip design and manufacture in an effort to further cut back on its ecological footprint. Research hub imec has announced that Apple has joined its Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) program. The firm says that close to 75% of an iPhone or other mobile device's carbon dioxide emissions can be attributed to chip fabrication.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

GM, Ford see semiconductor shortage lasting into 2022

General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022. But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

TSMC announces its new N4P process node for manufacturing chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s leading contract manufacturer of chips, has today officially announced its N4P process, which is an enhanced version of the company’s 5nm platform. This new N4P process marks the third enhancement of TSMC‘s 5nm process and is claimed to offer around an 11 percent hike...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Morris Chang says domestic US chip supply chain is impossible

Morris Chang (pictured) says the idea of building a US-based IC supply chain is impossible even if it spent much more than the $52 billion envisaged by the Chips Act. “If you want to reestablish a complete semiconductor supply chain in the U.S., you will not find it as a possible task,” said Chang in Taipei last night, “even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have.”
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Micron (MU) Lays Out $150B Investment Plans to Boost Chip Output

MU - Free Report) on Wednesday announced that it plans to invest more than $150 billion over the next 10 years to boost its memory chip output. Its recently-announced long-term budget also includes investments in research and development activities to meet the growing demand for chips. The memory chip maker’s...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Micron builds a new Hiroshima chip factory

US memory chip maker Micron will build a new factory at its Japanese production site in Hiroshima at a cost of $7 billion. The Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported the new facility will make DRAM chips with production set to begin in 2024. COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home demand for electronic devices is...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Micron to invest $150B in memory chip production to support data economy

Micron Technology said it plans to invest $150 billion in the coming decade to boost semiconductor production. And Idaho-based Micron is asking Congress to pass legislation to help with domestic plant expansion, said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Part of the aim is to support the data economy.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Memory maker Micron moots $150bn mega manufacturing moneybag

Chip giant Micron has announced a $150bn global investment plan designed to support manufacturing and research over the next decade. The memory maker said it would include expansion of its fabrication facilities to help meet demand. As well as chip shortages due to COVID-19 disruption, the $21bn-revenue company said it...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm...
BUSINESS
Industry Week

Micron Tech Announces New Investments, Teases US Chip Production

Micron Technology Inc. announced it would invest $150 million in new global manufacturing and R&D. A global manufacturer of computer memory and semiconductor chips, the new investments may include an expansion of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, the company said in a release October 20. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in a statement, said...
BUSINESS
Axios

Micron to spend $150 billion on chip plants

Memory chip maker Micron is announcing plans to spend $150 billion over the next 10 years, much of which will go to building new chip plants, potentially in the U.S. Driving the news: Micron is willing to expand in the U.S. — but wants a commitment on government funding for the chip industry.
BUSINESS
