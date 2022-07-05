Best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors 2022

While most eyes are drawn to that distinctive back and camera bump on the Google Pixel 6, the screen upfront is nothing to sneeze at either. This 6.4-inch 90Hz screen already has the protection of Gorilla Glass Victus, but to be perfectly honest, that's not enough. After all, glass can still scratch, and if your Pixel 6 falls face first, a high-quality screen protector is the only real way to avoid a shattered screen.

Tempered glass screen protectors aren't the best match for the Google Pixel 6 owing to the finicky fingerprint sensor — a problem I encountered daily when I first got my own Pixel 6 with a glass screen guard. After a lot of trial and error, I discovered that the very best Pixel 6 screen protectors you can buy are of the hydrogel and TPU plastic variety, followed by paper-thin tempered glass options.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Case Friendly Anti-Bubble Clear Film for Google Pixel 6

Very few Pixel 6 screen protectors met the mark in my experience. This two-pack of ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film protectors is one of the best options, though, owing to its soft TPU build. It doesn't interfere with the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 and also protects it from scratches, nicks, and scuffs. Above all, this won't make you as annoyed as I was with glass options!

Whitestone Dome Glass Google Pixel 6 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Whitestone Dome Glass made quite the name for itself back when the Galaxy S10 first debuted with its in-screen fingerprint sensor because its UV-curing system didn't interfere with it. The brand has worked its magic again to produce a tempered glass screen protector that plays nice with the Pixel 6 and offers a perfect precision-cut experience, much to my relief.

Skinomi Matte TPU Anti-Bubble HD Film for Google Pixel 6

While I'm not big on matte screen protectors, I know many folks like them. In that case, the Skinomi Matte TPU Film is a stellar pick. Skinomi's screen protectors have been top-quality for years, but they also help you read your screen in harsher lighting conditions because is doesn't have as much glare as glossier screen protectors.

Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6

This multi-pack can cover a whole family's Pixel 6 phones, or you can swap out if a case messes yours up. Supershieldz's tempered glass protectors don't have the best rate with the fingerprint scanner, but that's due to the Pixel's own flaws. Supershieldz's tempered glass is super easy to install, especially when compared to film protectors.

TOCOL Google Pixel 6 Tempered Glass Screen + Camera Lens Protector

This multi-pack of tempered glass protectors may not be Made for Google certified, but it's one of the few screen guards that does indeed work properly with Google's optical fingerprint sensor. You get three screen protectors and three camera protectors. You might not think you need the camera protectors, but it's a great idea considering the size of the Pixel 6 camera bump.

AACL Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack) for Google Pixel 6

The AACL Tempered Glass Screen comes in a two-pack along with two wipes, two cleaning cloths, two dust removers, an installation guide, and an easy-to-use installation tool. I'm happy to report that the AACL tempered glass is 0.33mm thin, so there's less material your Pixel 6's sensor has to scan through.

OMOTON Google Pixel 6 Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protector

Some Google Pixel 6 screen protectors focus on one feature, but this five-pack from OMOTON offers a wide range of promising features. First, the tempered glass material provides maximum strength for excellent protection against scratches and scuffs. Next, the lovely slim material helps maintain the original touch response sensitivity.

IQ Shield Google Pixel 6 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector (2-Pack)

If you want a Pixel 6 film screen protector that's both flexible and durable, this two-pack from IQ Shield may be what you're looking for. You get a screen protector as well as a camera lens protector. The company's process ensures touch response accuracy, clear transparency, and non-yellowing. It also comes with a squeegee and a lint-free cloth.

LK Google Pixel 6 Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protector

Are you wrestling with a tight budget when it comes to protecting your Google Pixel 6? You'll appreciate this affordable four-pack of LK screen protectors. It has everything you need, including two tempered glass screen protectors for the display and two camera lens protectors. LK promises excellent durability and protection despite the low price. I won't call it perfect, but you'll save some money.

Time to choose the right Pixel 6 screen guard

Before we review the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors, let's talk about the fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 may be one of the best Android phones of today, but we've had issues with the fingerprint sensor not working with a great number of tempered glass screen protectors. While optical in-screen fingerprint scanners theoretically shouldn't have any issues with any screen protectors, we've run into some issues with thicker tempered glass screen protectors.

In my experience, all film protectors and thinner glass screen protectors work really well with the Pixel 6's troublesome fingerprint reader. While Google directs users to buy a screen protector from "Made for Google" certified companies like ZAGG and OtterBox, most of these brands have failed to deliver options that don't interfere with the Pixel 6's scanner.

With that, we come to the best screen protectors that you can actually buy for your Google Pixel 6. Thankfully, just like the best Pixel 6 cases , plenty of well-known brands now make some excellent Pixel 6 film protectors. My favorite is the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film. You get name-brand protection which translates into durability and reliability in real life. It may be pricey for a mere screen guard, but you get two pieces and they're sure to last you a while, making up for the cost.

Of course, TPU films can't protect your Pixel 6's display from shattering as well as a high-quality tempered glass screen protector. In that case, the best option that's not a film protector is the Whitestone Dome Glass. This tempered glass screen protector fixes onto the Pixel 6's display via UV curing and its thin profile does wonders for the in-display fingerprint sensor. Best of all, since it's a two-pack, you have a spare if you mess up the first installation. I've done it with a previous phone, and trust me when I say this, you don't want to go through that sort of frustration!

