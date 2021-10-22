CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

American Express profits jump as travel, dining normalize

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335bWy_0cZIopvH00

American Express saw its profits surge last quarter by 70%, the company said Friday, as Americans and companies pulled out their cards to start traveling, dining out and entertaining as they had done before the pandemic.

The New York-based company said it earned $1.83 billion last quarter, or $2.27 a share, compared with a profit of $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results were significantly better than what Wall Street analysts had been expecting.

AmEx attributed the surge in profit to cardmember spending, which the company said jumped to a record high in the third quarter. AmEx earns most of its revenue from the fees it charges merchants to accept its cards, and the more money spent on its network, the higher the company's profits tend to be.

AmEx cardmembers spent $330.7 billion on their cards, an average of $5,771 per card issued, up from $225.5 billion on its network in the same period last year.

The pandemic had a unique impact on AmEx. While the company did not have significant defaults or losses from companies or consumers, spending on its cards dropped sharply as consumers were unable to dine out, travel or go see movies and shows. It required AmEx to look for new ways to get customers to use their cards, or at the very least, not cut up their cards.

That has now mostly abated. There have been multiple signs in the broader economy that consumers — who make up 70% of all economic activity in the U.S. — have returned to their old habits. Last week, the U.S. reported that retail sales surged 0.7% in September, far stronger than economists had expected. AmEx now says U.S. consumer card spending is at 98% of what it was before the pandemic.

Corporate spending has not recovered as much as consumer spending, however. Many companies are still having their employees work remotely, and business travel has only started to recover. The company says corporate spending will likely fully recover next year. Corporate accounts have over time become a smaller part of AmEx's overall business, but roughly 60% of Fortune 500 companies still use AmEx for their charge card needs.

“We're not surprised that's still at low levels. It will recover," said Jeff Campbell, American Express ’ chief financial officer, in an interview. "The human urge to travel and gather is insatiable. We saw with individual consumers and will see it with corporate customers. It will just take more time.”

In response to the economic recovery and re-openings, companies like AmEx have aggressively been trying to find various ways to encourage ways for its consumers to use its cards.

The company has launched dining events with exclusive chefs and restaurants accessible only to AmEx cardmembers, added benefits for customers using their cards on gyms and digital entertainment as well as its traditional markets of travel and entertainment.

Spending on marketing and business initiatives was up 29% from a year ago, and cardmember rewards costs were up 50% from last year, the company said.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $10.93 billion, also beating the projections of analysts.

———

This story has been corrected to show that net income was $1.83 billion, not $1.78 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Visa profit rises on increased travel, online spending

(Reuters) -Visa Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the world’s largest payment processor benefited from a pickup in travel with economies reopening worldwide and more people shopping online. Total cross-border volume rose 38% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier. Payment companies are seeing...
TRAVEL
bizjournals

Facebook profits jump 17%

Even as it faces a public relations black eye from leaked documents, Facebook posted robust third-quarter results Monday. Join us at our virtual event, as we talk about all the changes happening in Santa Clara. Silicon Valley C-Suite Awards 2022. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Express#Restaurants#Americans#Amex
Street.Com

Should You Act Fast on American Express?

American Express Company (AXP) gapped higher Friday and pushed up to new high ground on the heels of a strong earnings report. Let's see what is in store for the stock of the credit card company. In this daily bar chart of AXP, below, we can see that prices have...
MARKETS
CNBC

American Express shares pop on strong earnings

Kate Rooney joins 'Closing Bell' with news from the American Express CFO after the company's strong Q3 earnings. And Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments joins with her analysis of the company, which she says is a large share of her portfolio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Express Company: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) traded today at $187.24, eclipsing its 52-week high. This new high was reached on approximately average trading volume as 3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.4 million shares. Over the past year, American Express Company has traded...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
investing.com

American Express Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

Investing.com - American Express (NYSE: AXP ) reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. American Express announced earnings per share of $2.27 on revenue of $10.93B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $10.54B. American Express shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Bellway ups dividend as annual profit jumps

Bellway increased its final dividend by almost two-thirds as the housebuilder reported a 72% increase in annual profit and a solid order book. Underlying pretax profit rose to £530.8m in the 12 months to the end of July from £309.3m a year earlier as revenue increased 40% to £3.12bn. Statutory pretax profit more than doubled to £479m from £236.7m.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Citigroup posts 48% jump in profit on reserve release

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc on Thursday reported a 48% jump in third-quarter profit that comfortably beat market estimates, as the bank released loan loss reserves and reaped a windfall of fees from equity underwriting and investment banking advice. The reserve release and boost from M&A offset declines at its consumer bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsTimes

Will Business Travel Ever Return to Normal?

One of the most remarkable indicators of the pandemic’s impact on business came last spring when the Global Business Travel Association reported a nearly 90 percent drop in business travel. By comparison, the attacks of 9/11 resulted in only an 11 percent decline in business travel one month later. Airline travel has certainly rebounded this year, with data from the Transportation Security Administration showing about twice as many passengers traveling this year compared to the same time period last year.
TRAVEL
Inside Indiana Business

Franklin Electric Touts Profit Jump, Record Sales

FORT WAYNE - Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) is reporting third quarter net income of $46.5 million, up from $38.6 million during the same period last year. The company says it also hit record sales numbers for the quarter totaling $459 million. Franklin Electric manufactures and distributes...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Schlumberger, Honeywell, American Express: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks wavered after a disappointing quarter for International Business Machines put pressure on the technology sector. Still, the S&P 500 touched an all-time high intraday and was positive heading into the last few minutes of the trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have...
STOCKS
Reuters

Freeport quarterly profit jumps on higher copper prices

(Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than tripled, helped by higher copper prices and an increase in demand for the metal. The company’s adjusted net income attributable to common stock was $1.3 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $430 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

TP ICAP launches index to trade pace of climate change

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - TP ICAP (TCAPI.L), the world's largest inter-dealer broker, said on Wednesday it had launched a weather data-backed index that would allow financial risks tied to the pace of climate change to be traded for the first time. Insurers and bankers already track specific, local weather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The best financial decision I ever made

Making the right financial decisions can transform your life. Whether it’s putting money into a pension or choosing the next hot stock that rockets in value.Here we ask six investment experts to reveal the choices that have most improved their personal circumstances – and the lessons they’ve learned.Buying a stockChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, believes his best call was to buy shares into Anglo American, the FTSE-100 listed mining company.“I bought them back in 2017 and they have since more than doubled,” he says. “I’ve held other shares for longer, but this one of the strongest performers in...
MARKETS
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy