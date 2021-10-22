CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
SlashGear

Raspberry Pi announces supply chain shortages and a price increase

By Satsuki Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FS4zC_0cZIonP300

The pandemic currently impacting most of the world has resulted in significant production shortages for many types of products, particularly those that rely on microchips. Those who like to tinker with electronics often turn to the inexpensive and small Raspberry Pi device. However, some Raspberry Pi developer boards have become difficult to find, and the company has now announced it is facing supply chain shortages.

The developer of the Raspberry Pi has stated that while it and partners at Sony have worked hard to keep the components needed to build the developer boards coming into the factory, they have still been impacted by supply chain shortages. Only about 7 million Raspberry Pi developer boards will be built in 2021.

The company says that is essentially the same output they had in 2020. With the low production levels, there have been some shortages of specific products, including the Raspberry Pi Zero and the Raspberry Pi 4 with two gigabytes of RAM. Raspberry Pi has confirmed that it expects supply chain issues to continue through most of 2022.

Most of the shortages will impact older products that are built on 40 nm process technology. That means for fans of the development board is that products other than the Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, or Compute Module 4 will be in short supply. Pricing changes will see the Raspberry Pi 4 2 gigabyte temporarily move to $45.

That marks a $10 increase from its $35 standard price. The reason for the $10 increase is increased costs as a result of the current shortage. Raspberry Pi is clear that the product is not economically viable at the $35 price point, but it promises that $45 is only temporary.

The company is also reinstating the one gigabyte Raspberry Pi 4 for $35. The company says it’s going to make changes to help customers who are buying Raspberry Pi for businesses continue to be successful over the next year. It has also told industrial and embedded users of the Raspberry Pi 3B+ that want to optimize operations for 2022 to migrate their designs to the one-gigabyte version of the Raspberry Pi 4.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Samsung teams with Best Buy for authorized Galaxy S and Note phone repairs

Samsung has teamed up with Best Buy to offer its customers additional in-person device repair options for Note and Galaxy S smartphones. More than 100 Best Buy stores will become Samsung Authorized Service Centers starting tomorrow, October 26, giving Galaxy S and Note device owners access to software troubleshooting and common hardware repairs, including screen and battery replacements.
SlashGear

Tesla cranks up starting prices for its popular EVs again

Bad news for anyone who’s been saving up to buy themselves a brand-new Tesla electric vehicle has surfaced. Tesla’s website was updated late Friday night to reflect significant price increases for multiple vehicles. The price increases range from an additional $2000 on the MSRP for the Model Y Long Range and the Model 3 Standard Range+ to $5000 on higher-end models.
SlashGear

Adobe is the latest tech company requiring employees to get vaccinated

Adobe has joined a growing number of major companies rolling out COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers. Going forward, Adobe says its employees will have until early December to get vaccinated against the virus, or else they’ll face unpaid leave, according to a leaked email. The mandate applies to Adobe’s US-based workforce.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Sony
kjzz.org

COVID-19 shortages caused by parallel supply chains

Supply chain shortages are affecting the production of everything from cars to phones to food. But there’s another supply chain that’s holding back goods as well. There are two parallel supply chains, according to Gene Schneller of the W.P. Carey School of Business at ASU. One is products-related, but the other is the labor supply chain. And that supply chain has been deeply fractured by the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
PCWorld

Even the Raspberry Pi isn’t immune to the chip shortage

The crunch on global technology continues unabated. As production on everything from graphics cards to automobiles slows to a grind due to the ongoing chip shortage, even the humble Raspberry Pi isn’t unscathed. The makers of every maker’s favorite tiny, self-contained PC announced that they’re going to have to raise prices on the latest model. It’s the first time the company has ever announced a price increase for any product.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Get this Price Dropped 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle for $20

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle. 43 hours of content on Raspberry and Arduino! Take your programming, electronics, and robotics skills to the next level. This bundle consists...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Kontron takes Raspberry Pi into Industry 4.0 with Codesys

Industrial control language Codesys will now run on Kontron’s Raspberry Pi compute module-based Pi-Tron CM3+ PCB computer (pictured). “The integrated development environment Codesys for programmable logic controllers according to the IEC 61131-3 standards is hardware-independent software for application development in industrial automation,” according to Kontron. “Thanks to its open interfaces and security features, Codesys has distinguished itself as an industry 4.0 platform and facilitates data exchange between IIoT networks.”
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Chip shortage forces temporary Raspberry Pi 4 price rise for the first time

The price of a 2GB Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer is going up $10, and its supply is expected to be capped at seven million devices this year due to the ongoing global chip shortage. Demand for components is outstripping manufacturing capacity at the moment; pre-pandemic, assembly lines were being...
COMPUTERS
bizjournals

Danone warns of price increases as supply chain issues cool US plant-based milk sales

Count soy milk, dairy and yogurt sales among the items facing growing concern about shipping scarcity, supply constraints and rising costs. Supply chain issues aren’t just creating uncertainties for semiconductor, car and consumer electronics sales. Paris-based Danone said supply chain issues and scarcity in U.S. trucking has complicated the company’s...
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller used by RAKwireless

RAKwireless has this month announced it has use the awesome Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller to create its new WisDuo LPWAN LoRa Module and WisBlock Modules. Launched earlier this year the RP2040 is the companies first in-house silicon to be shipped and features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor and 264kB of static RAM. The RAK11300 and the RAK11310 modules are now available from the companies official website and are priced at $6.95 and $9.95 respectively.
COMPUTERS
WETM

Local Wineries Feeling the Impact of Supply Chain Shortages

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – If shipping shortages and delays have you reaching for a glass of wine, you may want to think twice. A shortage in glass bottles is leading to a squeeze on wine output, and local wineries across the Finger Lakes Region are feeling the effects. “At...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
KPBS

Holiday shopping expected to be impacted by supply chain shortage

As the holiday season approaches, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles will soon start operating on a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week basis, in an attempt to start untangling the supply chain slowdown across the country. The Biden administration reached the deal to ease a cargo ship bottleneck at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, in hopes to fix the shortages plaguing the nation's consumer economy. The two facilities are responsible for almost half of all imports into the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi BMO is Fully Assembled and Ready for OctoPrint

In a recent episode of our weekly Raspberry Pi podcast, The PiCast, we had the honor of featuring developer and Artist Geeky Faye Art who’s been hard at work creating a huge BMO figure, a character from the show Adventure Time, with a Raspberry Pi inside. According to Geeky Faye Art, the goal of this project is to create a figure that looks like BMO, talks like BMO, and runs OctoPrint, an open-source system developed just for the Raspberry Pi to help manage and control 3D printers.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Tablet Gets Radio Surgical Enhancement

We always get excited when we buy a new tablet. But after a few months, it usually winds up at the bottom of a pile of papers on the credenza, a victim of not being as powerful as our desktop computers and not being as convenient as our phones. However, if you don’t mind a thick tablet, you can get the RasPad enclosure to fit around your own Raspberry Pi so it can be used as a tablet. Honestly, we weren’t that impressed until we saw [RTL-SDR] add an SDR dongle inside the case, making it a very portable Raspberry Pi SDR platform.
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy