UNLV basketball picked to finish 7th in preseason poll; Hamilton is All-MWC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire reports) Ole Miss women’s basketball senior Shakira Austin has been named Preseason All-SEC, and the Rebels have been picked to finish eighth in the SEC Preseason Media Poll released on Tuesday. The No. 8 preseason slot is the highest for Ole Miss in the media poll since 2015-16, when the Rebels were predicted to finish seventh. Associated Press No. 1 South Carolina was voted to win the conference by the media, and was followed by No. 15 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 13 Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and LSU. Ole Miss received one vote in the AP Preseason Poll also released on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO