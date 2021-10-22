CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Reich's A Travellers Prayer Live

The Quietus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Kitching heads to the Royal Festival Hall for a timely new piece by the minimalist composer. Glancing around at an almost full, mostly masked, Royal Festival Hall, it feels great to be back here, or indeed anywhere, after the interminable lockdowns of the pandemic. It’s still early days for my...

thequietus.com

The Quietus

Author Functions: Im Hole By Aya Is Our Album Of The Week

On her deeply personal debut, aya opens up the portal to her inner sanctum like a singer-songwriter while pushing the envelope of avant-garde dance music. On aya's debut album for Hyperdub, vocals represent a flexible musical tool. Through her poetry, she conveys concrete images and succulent metaphors ("burned by the yearn I roll a rock frontside"), and by using electrifying vocal modulations, she provokes various affects, both alienating and sublime. I experience her extended cyborgian voice as the kind of shiver-inducing vocal psychedelia Kit Mackintosh describes in his recent book Neon Screams. It has a post-humanist dimension as if produced through a robotic larynx with prosthetic vocal cords (the track title 'OoB Prosthesis' – short for 'out of body' – points in this direction). But it is also about phonetics, inflections, rhymes, wordplay, and alliterations ("A sharp scratch and we start with the scalp"). Her language is full of unexpected turns.
MUSIC
The Quietus

London Venue KOKO To Reopen In Spring 2022

The Camden space has undergone a £70 million renovation following a fire in early 2020. London club and gig venue KOKO is reopening in March 2022. Following a fire in early 2020, when the venue was already closed for renovations, the space has undergone a £70 million reconstruction. As well as restoring the main theatre space, two new performance spaces (The Fly Tower and Ellen's Jazz Club) have been added, while it also now boasts a recording studio, a pizzeria, a shop and a roof terrace restaurant.
WORLD
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For October Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Kez Whelan is back with all that is righteous in the world of extreme metal. I don’t know about you, but as soon as I feel that first chill of winter approaching, all I want to do is hole up in my little hovel and blast loads of filthy, disgusting metal. Not that that makes a drastic change from the rest of my annual schedule, of course, but the feeling is certainly heightened. Luckily there’s a load of great new metal records on the way this month.
MUSIC
The Quietus

After The Break: Unsound 2021 Reviewed

From bejewelled hydrofeminism to burning pianos, Unsound is back. John Doran and Jennifer Lucy Allan report on the Polish festival's return. All live photographs courtesy of Unsound, and burning piano photograph by Helena Majewska. Don't worry. This won't be one of those reviews where the writer refers to the theme...
MUSIC
The Quietus

INTERVIEW: Afrodeutsche Discusses Unclassfied Live

Producer and composer Afrodeutsche speaks to BBC Radio 3 host Elizabeth Alker ahead of this week's Unclassified Live event. This Friday (October 29), BBC Radio 3's Unclassified programme comes to the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall for a special event. Aïsha Devi, Daniel Avery and Afrodeutsche have written and arranged...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Fragments Of A Potential Narrative: An Interview With Aging And Land Trance

As they release the album 'Embassy Nocturnes', and premiere the video for 'Lights In The Driveway' exclusively with tQ, two of Britain's very finest left-field outfits speak to Patrick Clarke about their entrancing new collaborative project. Photo by Laura Spark. “This house has a character all of its own, we’re...
CELEBRITIES
The Quietus

Squid Unveil 'Bright Green Field' Remixes EP

Cosey Fanni Tutti and Loraine James have reworked tracks from the band's debut album. Squid have released an EP of remixes of tracks from their debut album, Bright Green Field. Out today (October 26), Remixes sees Cosey Fanni Tutti rework the track 'Global Groove', while Loraine James has been enlisted...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Organic Intelligence II: UK Breakcore

Our second ever Organic Intelligence newsletter sees Noel Gardner rep for the short lived but much missed UK breakcore. We’re not luddites, we just feel you deserve better than some unsatisfying algorithmical advice when it comes to music. This is the second edition of our new Low Culture subscriber’s newsletter, Organic Intelligence, which features tQ’s favourite people taking a deep dive into their record collections to offer you DJ bag gold, Discogs bargains and all-back-to-mine nuggets. This month Noel Gardner unearths five gems from the world of UK breakcore. You can listen to (an alternative mix of) this Organic Intelligence playlist on Spotify, Apple and Tidal (and remember that all your monthly playlists, as well as your exclusive essays, can be found on the Low Culture Quietus page). To get access to the Organic Intelligence newsletter, you need to sign up to our subscriber system via the Steady checkout below.
MUSIC
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Berlin museum returns, then buys back Nazi-looted Pissarro

Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie museum on Monday handed back and repurchased a painting by French Impressionist Camille Pissarro looted by the Nazis from the collection of Jewish lawyer Armand Dorville. Representatives of the Dorville family signed an agreement for the museum to return and buy back “Une Place a la Roche-Guyon”...

