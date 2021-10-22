Steve Reich's A Travellers Prayer Live

Our second ever Organic Intelligence newsletter sees Noel Gardner rep for the short lived but much missed UK breakcore. We’re not luddites, we just feel you deserve better than some unsatisfying algorithmical advice when it comes to music. This is the second edition of our new Low Culture subscriber’s newsletter, Organic Intelligence, which features tQ’s favourite people taking a deep dive into their record collections to offer you DJ bag gold, Discogs bargains and all-back-to-mine nuggets. This month Noel Gardner unearths five gems from the world of UK breakcore. You can listen to (an alternative mix of) this Organic Intelligence playlist on Spotify, Apple and Tidal (and remember that all your monthly playlists, as well as your exclusive essays, can be found on the Low Culture Quietus page). To get access to the Organic Intelligence newsletter, you need to sign up to our subscriber system via the Steady checkout below.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO