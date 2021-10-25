CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Open house set on amending start date of Tyler-area transportation projects

By Maleri McHam mmcham@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 6 days ago
The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled an open house Tuesday on possibly amending the construction start date for widening FM 2493 to FM 346 in Flint to four lanes and the extension of Legacy Trails.

The public is invited to hear information about the plans and also offer input, said Michael Howell, metropolitan planning organization manager. Holding this meeting allows the City to be transparent with the public, he added.

The proposed project for widening FM 2493 would extend from Flint into Bullard, connecting back to US 69 to the south of Bullard, Howell said. This section or road will be widened to four lanes.

"That Should be a key connection and widening project because that gives FM 2493 the potential to kind of serve as a relief route," he said. "There is a lot of congestions on US 69 S. Broadway going through the City of Tyler."

The idea is that this would provide people with an alternative route to use rather than going down S Broadway, helping disperse and even out traffic congestion in South Tyler, Howell said.

Plans were developed by the Texas Department of Transportation to widen FM 2493, and construction was planned to begin in 2022. However, it is being delayed until 2023, according to the city of Tyler.

Howell said that due to the amount of revenue the city is seeing coming in right now, pushing this project back to 2023 looks like the best option.

As for Legacy Trails, construction was originally planned for 2024 but is being moved up to 2023, according to the city. The city received a grant for $2.85million through TxDOT Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program to extend the trail.

The open house will be the start of a 10-day public comment period, according to the city. The MOP’s Transportation Policy Committee will consider the proposed amendments for adoption Nov 18.

The open house is set 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room, 423 W. Ferguson St.

Community members can submit questions and comments about these proposed amendments through the MPO’s online contact form at www.tylerareampo.org/about-us/contact-us, by emailing mpo@tylertexas.com or calling (903) 531-1175 and selecting option 5.

