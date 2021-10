(Bloomberg) — Risks related to Covid-19 and the economic havoc it wreaked across the globe are keeping corporate executives up at night. That’s the takeaway from an Aon Plc survey of 2,344 risk managers, chief risk officers and chief financial officers conducted in the second quarter. Cyber attacks were the No. 1 most-cited hazard, and more than half of the Top 10 risks executives say they face today are tied to the pandemic, according to survey results released Tuesday.

