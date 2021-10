Alcohol brands could do more to ensure their ads are not seen by children on social media, according to new research from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The reality of social media advertising – both in terms of targeting and authenticating users’ ages – means that there are often infringements of the rules regarding alcohol advertisements across social platforms. According to the ASA, some alcohol brands could and should do more to minimize the possibility of their ads being delivered to children falsely registered as, or incorrectly inferred to be, 18 or older on social media.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO