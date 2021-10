Play Protect has always been a background service as part of the Play Store that helps to keep your phone safe from nefarious apps. It’s been around for several years and scans billions of apps (even the sideloaded ones) every day without you even noticing it, unless it catches a piece of malware and notifies you about it. Google is now breaking out this safety tool from the Play Store and giving it a dedicated app. However, what new capabilities Play Protect has received as part of this change is still up in the air.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO